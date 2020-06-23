Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, June 23: Warmup begins tomorrow

Skies were sunny this morning before afternoon sunshine created abundant fair weather cumulus clouds that will wane toward sunset. The clouds and a northerly breeze are combining to hold back temperatures. Most locations will top out in the 70s, but that should lead to a pleasant evening.

Tonight we’ll again have a mostly clear sky, with a very light breeze. Lows will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and we’ll start to warm up. Highs will reach the low 80s East River – which is near-normal – to the upper 80s West River. There will be very little wind, under 10 mph.

Thursday will begin warm, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s, with some low 90s in central South Dakota. By the evening hours we’ll have the possibility of thunderstorms as a cold front approaches us from the northwest. We are already rated a marginal risk for severe weather, but we will also have the potential for excessive rainfall starting Thursday night. The biggest threat for heavy rainfall will be in north central South Dakota.

Friday looks like the wettest day of the week. We expect showers and thunderstorms across KELOLAND, and mainly in the first half of the day. The two day rainfall totals should generally be in the half-inch to one-inch range. If the storms move out as expected, we may even get breaks in the clouds Friday afternoon and evening. Despite the rain, it is expected to be a warm day in the low 80s.

Saturday now looks like a mostly sunny day as warmer air surges in. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the west.

Sunday looks hot and humid and breezy. Highs should reach the low 90s East River, to the mid to upper 90s East River. We’re still carrying a slight risk of thunderstorms, but today’s model runs make that a little less likely than we were expecting yesterday.

The heat will remain for Monday, with highs again in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll start to introduce some thunderstorms as another front comes in from the northwest. Thunderstorms look a little more likely with the frontal passage on Tuesday.

But in general, the trend is very warm. Today’s major climate models tell us to expect warmer than normal temperatures through the 4th of July weekend or even longer.