Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, June 2: Storms possible today, better chance later in week

It is a hot and humid day in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with temperatures already racing through the 80s to the lower 90s with a southerly breeze bringing in moist air. The rest of KELOLAND has a lot of sunshine, but with a northerly breeze it isn’t as warm or as humid, though temperatures in the 80s in NE South Dakota are still at- or above-average for this time of year.

This evening and tonight we expect to see thunderstorms in the SW corner of South Dakota. But the storms will be much more widespread in eastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. Rainfall should average a few tenths of an inch, though there is a low-end risk of excessive rainfall in SE KELOLAND where it has been a humid day. There is also a slight risk of severe thunderstorms with hail and wind in Sioux Falls and Brookings and points to the east in Minnesota. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, and not as hot or as humid as today. Highs will be in the mid 80s (about ten degrees warmer than normal). Thunderstorms are expected to develop in western into central South Dakota, where there is also a slight risk of severe storms with wind and hail.

Another slight risk of severe thunderstorms is posted for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s, and with a front moving in from Nebraska during the afternoon the tornado risk will not be zero – something we will keep an eye on. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the KELOLAND area on Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

More thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, which also looks like a day of considerable cloud cover and brisk winds. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s across KELOLAND. Sunday also looks breeze, but it will also be warming back into the low 90s, which will again present a chance of risk of thunderstorms.

We’ll keep the forecast warm and stormy for Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs in the 80s to low 90s. We might expect some heavier rainfall those days with a broader stream of moisture coming into KELOLAND from the south ahead of an incoming front. Temperatures look like they’ll cool slightly behind the front for the middle part of next week.