Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, June 16: Another hot day tomorrow before a slightly cooler rest of week

As expected, it is a sunny, hot, and windy day across KELOLAND. Winds have been gusting over 40 mph in eastern KELOLAND, pushing temperatures into the 90s. A band of clouds is starting to come into the western edge of South Dakota, where temperatures have been mainly in the 80s with a weaker south breeze.

Tonight will be mostly clear in eastern KELOLAND, where brisk south winds will continue to blow and hold temperatures in the low to mid 70s for overnight lows. There will be some thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota, though it appears the stronger storms will be up in North Dakota.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny, windy and hot day. Highs will reach the mid 90s, with south winds 20-35 mph. Again, it will be hot but not very humid. But thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon in central and NE South Dakota, and there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in those areas. The severe threat will be lesser in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where thunderstorms are more likely during the nighttime hours.

Thursday will start with continuing thunderstorms that should end in the morning – with the exception of Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND where storms might continue into the afternoon hours. But with the passage of the cold front, Thursday will have a weaker westerly wind, and temperatures will won’t be as warm. Highs will only be in the 80s, with clouds moving out of the area Thursday night.

Friday will still be mild, with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a decent chance of thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota.

We’ll keep thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. (Summer also begins on Saturday, officially at 4:43 PM CDT.) Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, Father’s Day, in eastern KELOLAND, where temperatures will be in the low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny in the west.

Monday will be mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s East River to the upper 80s in the west. Tuesday will be mild and we will bring in some thunderstorms, mainly late in the day.

The rest of next week we will continue to be much warmer than normal, a trend that is likely to continue through the end of June. It looks especially hot for the last weekend of the month (June 27-28).