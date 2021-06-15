Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, June 15

Much of the day has been dry and hot, but a few changes are on the way as we head into the extended outlook.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible as we head into the night, especially to the west where a “Marginal Risk” is in place. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns.

Overnight lows are a bit warmer than last night, with low/mid 60s East River and mid/upper 60s West River.

Even hotter weather is on the way for the middle of the week, with highs on Wednesday approaching the upper 90s and low 100s in several areas.

With high heat in place and a decent amount of humidity, a heat advisory will be in place along and east of the Missouri and James River valleys through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat indices may reach 110 degrees at times. Please limit any strenuous outdoor activities, especially during the middle of the day.

A frontal boundary will approach the region by late Wednesday and into Thursday, sending us another chance for showers and thunderstorms…especially to the east. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place along and east of I-29 during this time, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns once again.

A few more showers and storms are possible through Thursday afternoon, especially East River, with highs holding in the 90s East River once more. 80s come back to the west.

In the wake of this boundary, a slow but steady change is on the way. Temperatures back off into the 80s by the end of the work week, but that’s just the beginning.

Another system will approach the region by Father’s Day, sending another much-needed chance for rain our way. As we go into the start of next week, below average temperatures make a rather rare appearance across KELOLAND.