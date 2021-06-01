Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, June 1: Dry, and turning hot for the weekend

It is going to be dry the west of the week, and drought conditions will worsen. Temperatures will also be building, and it will be hot this weekend. Winds will also pick up in speed, so fire concerns will also enter consideration.

Temperatures are warming back to normal or even a few degrees above today. A band of clouds with embedded light showers is moving through central South Dakota. There have been some isolated thunderstorms in SW South Dakota.

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy. It will be mild, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

2 pm

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, and we’ll warm above-average into the low 80s. A southwest breeze will aid in the warming.

The heat will kick in starting on Thursday. With partly cloudy skies, we’ll be close to ten degrees warmer than normal, with a dry SW breeze continuing.

It will be sunny and hot on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures should soar into the low to mid 90s in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Central and NE South Dakota, Pierre and Aberdeen, will be close to – or even a little above – the one hundred degree mark.

The heat will start to break down a little on Monday, with chances for rain showers – light showers – Monday or Tuesday. But the run of hot days will continue through the middle of the month. That means mid to upper 80s for Sioux Falls.