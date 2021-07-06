Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 6: More rain this evening, but cool and dry for Wednesday

A SW to NE oriented line of showers and thunderstorms is slowly creeping east through southeast KELOLAND. Some areas have received some more beneficial rainfall, though in most places the amounts have been limited today. It has also been humid with pooling moist air, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is posted for areas south and east of Sioux Falls..

Temperatures have been much cooler today than in recent days. Ahead of a cold front that’s dropping down from the north, temperatures are in the 80s with some humidity. North of I-90, most places are only in the 70s – below-average – and much drier with little in the way of humidity.

2 pm

Overnight the rainfall will come to an end in eastern KELOLAND. With a light north breeze, temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow might be the nicest day of the week. At least it will be the most likely day to have no rainfall, though temperatures will be colder than normal East River. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies East River, which is close to ten degrees below normal. Western South Dakota will climb back into the 80s.

Another warm front could bring a shot of thunderstorms to central and NE KELOLAND on Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy for everyone, as we start to warm back up. Eastern KELOLAND, ahead of the warm front, will be in the low 80s. With a stronger breeze, western South Dakota will climb back to the low 90s.

That front will bring showers and thunderstorms to eastern KELOLAND late Thursday night and Friday, with highs remaining slightly cooler than normal. Winds will be stronger in western South Dakota.

Rainfall will linger in eastern KELOLAND on Saturday, but skies should become partly cloudy Saturday afternoon. We’ll be slightly cooler than normal, in the upper 70s in the north to around 80 in the south and west. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures continuing to be slightly cooler than normal, in the low to mid 80s across KELOLAND.

Next week will start warmer and dry, with temperatures getting back to normal – if not a little above – by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Longer range data suggest temperatures will continue to warm through next week. But the same data also hints that we’ll see more chances for rain next week, a hopeful sign for our drought-plagued region.