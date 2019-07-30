Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 31

Skies have been mostly sunny in northern and western KELOLAND, while thicker clouds covered Sioux Falls and the SE – where a band of light to moderate rain showers with a little lightning has been moving through. Rainfall amounts have generally been light, a few tenths of an inch. Those showers should continues moving through NW Iowa during the evening.

Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies, with a light SE breeze and lows in the low to mid 60s. There could be some light rain showers East River, and scattered thunderstorms in the west, with a marginal risk of severe weather – mostly after midnight.

Tomorrow will be another partly cloudy day. There could be more light showers East River, but they look fairly light, and mainly during the morning and midday hours. Otherwise it will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 80s East River to the mid 80s West River.

Clouds will thicken up on Thursday for the first day of August. Highs will be near-normal, in the low to mid 80s. With a frontal boundary draped over Rapid City, there will be a chance of thunderstorms over the Black Hills region. Some of those thunderstorms may produce heavy rain.

Thunderstorm chances increase on Friday into Saturday as a low pressure system passes through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days. Sunday looks drier, with partly to mostly sunny sky, and the mid 80s East River to the upper 80s West River.

Monday should also be warm, in the mid to upper 80s, and what looks like some light showers. Tuesday will also be in the low to mid 80s. But then it appears some cooler air will settle in for the rest of the week, with temperatures a little below normal.