Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 28: Few midweek storms, heavy in SW South Dakota

Very pleasant weather continues across KELOLAND, with lots of sun and very little wind or humidity. Temperatures are near- or slightly above-normal for the end of July.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, with the exception of Rapid City and SW South Dakota, where thunderstorms are possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with highs again in the mid 80s. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in western and central South Dakota during the afternoon, and then move east Wednesday evening and night. Storms could be strong in western South Dakota. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for Rapid City and the Black Hills and surrounding areas, where heavy rainfall is possible. SW South Dakota is also rated a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will still be possible in the southern half of KELOLAND on Thursday, while the north will remain dry. Highs will again be in the low to mid 80s, with a very light NE breeze.

Skies should become partly cloudy on Friday, while temperatures remain pleasant – in the low to mid 80s for the final day of July. There could be some rain showers in central and western South Dakota.

The weekend looks fairly good. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures again near-normal. We’ve included a low end chance of rain showers, but they should be pretty light due to a shortage of moisture. Sunday looks like it will be mostly sunny, and temperatures should continue near-normal in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, with the low to mid 80s East River and the upper 80s West River. It appears temperatures will turn a little warmer for the middle of next week.