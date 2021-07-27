Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 27: Hot, humid, and smoky through tomorrow

It is another sunny, hot, humid, and somewhat smoky day across KELOLAND. The smoke is thick enough it might actually hold back the full heating of the sun. Afternoon temperatures have pushed through the 90s toward triple digits. The air is humid in eastern KELOLAND due to the south wind, and heat advisories are posted.

2 PM

Tonight will be mostly clear and warm. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s East River, with plenty of humidity remaining. Lows will be in the upper 70s West River, though the air will be drier.

Tomorrow will be sunny and just as hot or hotter. Again, wildfire smoke might hold back the full heating potential of the sun. It will be hot and humid in eastern KELOLAND, with highs around a hundred degrees. Western South Dakota will be just as hot, but not as humid. Winds will be from the southwest, which is a heating wind this time of year.

There could be some isolated thundershowers on Thursday (early Thursday morning for Sioux Falls). It won’t be as hot, as an easterly wind draws in some cooler air. But we will still be above-normal, in the upper 80s. Central South Dakota will reach the low 90s.

The best chance of rain looks like Friday, which will also have a lot of cloud cover. Right now it looks like only sprinkles in northern South Dakota, and a few tenths of an inch along I-90 and around Sioux Falls. There will be a heavier band of rainfall, a potential inch, and currently it looks like that band will be in south central South Dakota and along the Nebraska border in the lower Missouri River valley. Friday’s highs will be near normal in the mid 80s.

Sioux Falls could have some lingering thunder Saturday morning. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny for the first day of August, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll keep temperatures in the low 80s in SE KELOLAND and the mid to upper 80s in the rest of the area on Monday and Tuesday, but we’ve dropped rainfall chances except for southwest South Dakota. It looks like temperatures will slowly warm back to above normal the rest of next week.