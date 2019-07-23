Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 23

It is another mostly sunny and humidity-free day across KELOLAND. Temperatures Have been in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is near-normal for late July. Winds are calm East River, with a southeasterly breeze in the west.

Tonight we’ll have another mostly clear sky, and thanks to dry air it will be about as cool as last night. Lows will be in the upper 50s East River, and the low 60s West River.

Tomorrow will be a couple degrees warmer, with a southerly breeze and mostly sunny sky. We’ll be near-normal in the low to mid 80s East River, and the upper 80s to low 90s West River. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in western South Dakota, and a marginal risk that any storms that do form could become severe.

Warmer air will continue to push into KELOLAND on Thursday, and humidity will start to rise as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with a few 90s in central South Dakota. A cold front will come through, so we expect scattered thunderstorms to develop, mostly Thursday evening and overnight. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms, with the main threats being hail and strong winds. Right now it appears the strongest storms will be near and east of the South Dakota and Minnesota border – but the timing could change based on the speed of incoming energy.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer than normal, in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The weekend looks very warm, in the upper 80s to around 90 both Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorm chances will increase during the weekend, starting West River on Saturday, and continuing East River on Sunday. The rain may continue into early on Monday in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will be near-normal, in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday with some isolated storms possible. Right now it looks like we’ll warm a few degrees for the second half of next week through the first weekend of August.