Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 21: Pleasant tomorrow, but still looking at heat/humidity for end of week

We have only broken clouds over KELOLAND today. With the cumulus field, it is not impossible that there could be some weak funnel clouds developing, but nothing that is going to produce damage. With a light NW breeze, temperatures across KELOLAND are in the upper 70s to low 80s

Tonight skies will be mostly clear and it will be slightly cool, in the upper 50s East River to the low 60s West River with little or no breeze.

We’ll start to warm up on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s East River to the upper 80s West River. There is a slight chance of thundershowers in south central South Dakota later in the day.

A warm front will come in from the west on Thursday, increasing the cloud cover that may give us some thunderstorms. At this point the risk of severe weather looks fairly low, although the Storm Prediction Center has us rated a marginal risk. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s East River to the low to mid 90s in the central and west. It will be a touch breezy, with a brisk SE wind.

Friday may start with a few morning thunderstorms, mainly in the north. During the day it will be mostly sunny and breezy and hot and humid. Temperatures should get into the mid 90s in eastern KELOLAND, and the upper 90s in central and western South Dakota. Dew points will be in the 70s as humidity increases.

Saturday will also be hot and humid, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The heat and humidity could spark some isolated thunderstorms in parts of the area. Sunday will also warm to the low to mid 90s, but an incoming front and low pressure system will probably create widespread thunderstorms across much of the area – and they may be strong.

More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday, and we’re hoping they provide some needed rainfall. Temperatures will cool back into the 80s behind the front. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, but it is expected to be dry except for scattered thunderstorms in SW South Dakota.

Data still suggests we’ll be at- or above-normal for temperatures in eastern KELOLAND every day next week through the end of July and first few days of August.