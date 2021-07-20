Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 20: Smoke in the sky, heat on the ground, little in the way of rain

The Canadian wildfire smoke continues to stream into KELOLAND, and upper level winds will continue to push it across KELOLAND through at least tomorrow. Otherwise our trend of building heat will also continue through the rest of the workweek. Today we’re seeing temperatures in the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with widespread 90s to the north and west.

2 PM

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, but nothing will come out of those clouds. Overnight lows will be quite mile, in the upper 60s to the low 70s, with a light south breeze holding in the heat.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and a little breezy, especially in northern and western KELOLAND, where the south wind will be stronger. We’ll also be a degree or two warmer, in the upper 80s around Sioux Falls, to the upper 90s north and west. Pierre and central south Dakota will have a shot at 100 degrees. Rapid City could get a sprinkle of rain.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, with the heat kicking in. Highs across most of KELOLAND will be in the mid to upper 90s, with central South Dakota again in triple digits. As you might imagine, the forecast remains dry. Humidity will also edge up slightly.

Friday will be sunny and somewhat humid. It will also be the warmest day of the week for many. Temperatures will again reach the upper 90s, to around a hundred in Pierre. Rapid City will be a little cooler with a weak cool front coming in.

The weekend looks very warm, close to ten degrees above average, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 90s East River, while Pierre reaches the upper 90s. There might be some showers Saturday and Sunday, but they look very light – under a tenth of an inch total.

It will remain hot Monday and Tuesday of next week, with a chance at some showers on Monday. The second half of next week won’t be quite as hot, though temperatures will still be a little above average (around 90 in Sioux Fall) for the weekend of July 31-August 1.