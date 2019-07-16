Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 16, 2019

It has been another day of morning thunderstorms giving way to sunshine, heat, and humidity. Officially at Sioux Falls airport, there was only 1/100th inch of rain – but other places, notably the southern part of the city, got a quick inch or more. When the clouds broke, temperatures rose back into the 80s, and dew points returned to the upper 60s to low 70s making for another humid day.

We’ll be watching the skies in the north and west tonight due to the potential for severe weather. Northwestern South Dakota is rated an enhanced risk of severe storms. The greatest threat is severe wind gusts, along with large hail. There will be brief window this evening when a tornado will even be possible.

Overnight we’ll have a chance of thunderstorms across KELOLAND. Northcentral and NE South Dakota will have the best chance of storm development after sunset, and Sioux Falls and the SE will have the best chance of thunderstorms – again – well after midnight toward morning.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90, with a SE breeze pumping additional moisture into SE KELOLAND. Speaking of warm and humid – an excessive heat watch is posted from Wednesday afternoon to Friday afternoon for portions of SE KELOLAND.

There could be some morning thunderstorms in Aberdeen and the NE on Thursday. Otherwise Thursday will be sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Friday will also be sunny and hot and humid, with highs again in the upper 80s to low 90s.

This weekend, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with slightly cooler temperatures in the 80s. Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny, with near-normal temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Next week looks fairly dry and slightly cooler, with highs generally in the 80s East River – which is where they are supposed to be this time of year.