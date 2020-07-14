Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, July 14: Lots of sun, warming next couple days

Rain and thunderstorms came through eastern KELOLAND this morning, with wind, thunder, and a bit of rain. Sioux Falls only got 7/100ths, but the rainfall amounts were heavier north of I-90 – a half-inch or more, especially in SW Minnesota. There have been considerable clouds behind the front and a few sprinkles, though they have been decreasing from west to east. Temperatures are colder than normal for this time of year, in the 70s.

Overnight skies will clear out, and it will be cool with lows in the 50s. There could be a few showers in the west.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will also be a little warmer. There will be a very light southerly breeze, but with the sunshine we should warm to the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will also be mostly sunny, though there could be a few light rain showers as warmer air streams in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will also be light, just a gentle southerly breeze.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, but it will also be a very warm day in most of the central United State. KELOLAND temperatures will climb to the low 90s East River and the upper 90s in central and western South Dakota.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the 90s across KELOLAND. Sunday will be in the 80s with scattered to widespread thunderstorms as another cool front comes through. Storms will continue on Monday, and temperatures will drop back below-normal, with highs in the low 80s.

Additional showers are in the forecast on Tuesday, with the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will build back up slowly next week, looking above-normal again for the weekend of July 25-26.