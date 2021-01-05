Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 5: Wintry mix this evening, couple inches of snow tomorrow

Skies are mostly cloudy across the region as an area of low pressure makes its way out of western South Dakota, moving east. Sprinkles or light rain showers will accompany the low pressure. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures remain much warmer than normal, in the mid to upper 30s East River, to the 40s in the west, where northerly winds are brisk.

This evening, sprinkles or light rain showers will be increasing in coverage from west to east. There will be a window of light freezing rain before temperatures fall overnight. Lows will be in the 20s, and the light rain will change to snowfall while you sleep.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and snowy in eastern KELOLAND, where two to three inch amounts will be possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s, and winds should not be so strong as to cause visibility issues. Snowfall will die down during the afternoon in the north and the evening in the south. Western South Dakota – behind the snow – will be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

We expect the snow to end by Thursday, but skies will still be mostly cloudy. With warm air remaining, we’ll still be warmer than normal, in the low 30s East River to the 40s in the west.

Snow with light accumulation (inch or so accumulation) is possible on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be mild, in the low 30s. Rapid City will be a little warmer.

Saturday will be cloudy, with another shot of light snow possible. Right now we’re thinking an inch or less, but stay tuned. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, and the mid 30s in the central and west. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with upper 20s to around 30 East River (depending on snow cover), and western South Dakota will be near 40.

We will start next week with a lot of cloud cover, and temperatures slightly above-normal. That means upper 20s East River. Western South Dakota will have better sunshine, so it should reach the 40s.