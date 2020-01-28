Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 28: Cloudy but warmer tomorrow

Rapid City picked up about an inch of snow overnight, and a band of very light snow has been making its way through eastern KELOLAND today. Amounts have been minimal, a few tenths of an inch. Otherwise those stubborn thick clouds continue to hang over eastern KELOLAND. Despite that, temperatures have been near normal for this time of year.

Tonight will be another cloudy night, with that band of light snow exiting to the east. Along with the clouds there could be some areas of patchy fog, because winds will be light or nonexistent. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow will be another cloudy day across KELOLAND. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer, in the low 30s East River to the low 40s in the west. Winds will be very light. There could be some light snow in Rapid City and the west.

On Thursday, and area of flurries of light snow will move across the area. There will be little or no accumulation, though a few places like Sioux Falls could get around an inch. Impacts will be minor, because there will be very little wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with abundant cloud cover. Rapid City could have light rain showers, because temperatures will reach the mid 40s with a west breeze.

There could be a few lingering flurries on Friday, which will again be a mostly cloudy day in central and eastern KELOLAND. Highs will remain a few degrees above-normal, in the low to mid 30s, with Rapid City getting up around 50 degrees.

The weekend looks very warm, with temperatures more than ten degrees above normal for the first weekend of February. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures should reach the upper 30s East River to around 60 in Rapid City. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even warmer East River, with highs in the 40s. Rapid City will be breezy with an incoming low pressure system.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with light snow. It will also be breezy and not as warm, with highs in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees. Winds will bring in cooler air for Tuesday, which will probably be the coldest day of next week with highs in the 20s East River. Mild air will return for the remainder of the work week.