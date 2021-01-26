Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 26

While much of the day was quiet for much of the region, we had some morning snow in the southeastern corner of KELOLAND early on and rather chilly temperatures across the board.

Below average temperatures hold steady through the night, with another cold day on the way for East River locations. Out west, we’ll watch as the beginnings of a warm-up slide into the area.

High pressure will gradually build with an associated ridge, keeping the region dry and progressively warmer.

Though East River locations do at least get into the 30s, West River highs may climb into the 40s and 50s by the later part of the week. Above average temperatures are expected to remain in place through the weekend and into the first few days of February.

Speaking of the weekend, we’ll keep an eye on a developing area of low pressure. While this won’t affect everyone, East River locations will need to watch for updates as the chance for rain and snow returns from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Overnight lows tonight fall into the single digits across much of KELOLAND, with a few sub-zero lows possible in NE KELOLAND.

Highs East River on Wednesday range from the teens to the low/mid 20s under partly sunny skies. 30s and a few 40s are possible further west.

20s and 30s are expected for highs on Thursday east of the Missouri River, but warmer temperatures continue to push into KELOLAND West River.

February looks like it’ll get off to a warm start before chillier temperatures attempt to come back into the picture just beyond the 7-day forecast.