Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 19: Warm and windy tomorrow, but snowy this weekend

Light snow showers and brisk NW winds helped create some slick roads and visibility issues in the open areas this morning. Despite the cool winds, temperatures are about the same as yesterday, in the 20s and 30s – a little warmer than normal for the third week of January.

Tonight the clouds will leave, and skies will be clear or partly cloudy. Lows will be in the teens in the east, and the 20s in the west – were a brisk SW winds will help to spread warmer air across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week. With a brisk westerly wind, temperatures should soar to the mid 40s East River to the upper 40s to near 50 West River. Winds will blow at 15-30 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and only a little cooler in the upper 30s East River to the low 40s West River.

Temperatures will cool down further on Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be about normal for late January, in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Our attention is focused on a larger, wetter storm system coming in for the weekend. Right now the forecast models hit most of KELOLAND with snow, and accumulating snowfall at that. It looks like the snowfall will come in two waves, one on Saturday and a second one coming in from the southwest on Sunday. There will be a break in between systems. At this point it still looks like a 2-4” type system, with higher totals along both sides and Highway 14 and along Buffalo Ridge into SW Minnesota. Stay tuned as we focus the details better as we get closer to the weekend.

Temperatures look like they’ll stay cool – near-normal, actually – for next week. It looks like we’ll warm slightly for the last couple days of January.