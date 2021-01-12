Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 12: Very strong winds Thursday-Friday, with rain and snow

It is another exceptionally warm day across KELOLAND, with temperatures approach twenty degrees warmer than normal. With partly cloudy skies, we have reached the 40s East River and the 50s in the west. Tomorrow will be just as warm or warmer.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy, but whatever cloud cover we have will help to reduce fog potential after today’s snowmelt. There will also be a light southwesterly breeze, with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow will have thicker cloud cover, but it’s going to be another unseasonably warm day – our last for quite a while. With a SW breeze we’ll hit the upper 40s East River, and Rapid City is expected to hit a record 63. An incoming front will make its presence known beginning Wednesday evening, with very strong winds and rain showers moving in from the northwest.

Winds will also become an issue starting Wednesday evening in western South Dakota, then across KELOLAND Thursday and Friday. Weather alerts have already been posted ahead of that incoming front.

With the strong winds drawing in colder air, Thursday will be dominated by rain mixing with and then changing to snow in eastern KELOLAND. With northwest winds blowing over 40 mph, temperatures will be steady in the 30s or falling during the afternoon. Depending on the intensity of the snowfall, it is possible we will have travel issues for intercity travel.

By Friday, any precipitation will be all snow, and wind-driven snow with those very strong winds. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s East River, and the 30s in the west where clouds will be decreasing. As far as snowfall totals, it looks like a two to four inch-type snowfall, but stay tuned as we hone in on the track and intensity of the snow.

Behind that system, we forecast much cooler temperatures for the weekend, with abundant cloud cover. We’re going with the upper 20s to mid 30s through Tuesday in eastern KELOLAND, and the upper 30s to low 40s in the west where little or snowfall is expected this week.

The warmest day of next week looks like it will be Wednesday. But then we expect colder temperatures to settle in for most of the remainder of January. We are actually looking at colder than normal temperatures for the end of next week and weekend (January 23-24) – and even into the following week.