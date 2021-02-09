Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, February 8: We could spend the entire weekend below zero

Skies are fair across KELOLAND, and temperatures remain in the deep freeze. We’re hoping temperatures can rise through the single digits to around 10 by the end of the day. There is only a gentle westerly breeze, holding wind chills in check.

Tonight will be another cold night – but not as cold as last night. Skies will be partly cloudy, and we’ll be in the single digits below zero to around ten below in NE South Dakota. Winds will be very light, under 10 mph.

Tomorrow will probably be the warmest day of the week, with high in the upper single digits to around ten degrees. Skies will again be partly cloudy, with a very light northerly breeze. There could be some snow flurries in western South Dakota, with a bit heavier snow in the SW corner of South Dakota.

Thursday will be cloudy with a widespread band of light to moderate snowfall. Amounts look like they’ll be about an inch of powdery snow, mainly in the southern half of KELOLAND. There could be a little more south of I-90. Cold air will also strengthen, with a northeast breeze and daytime highs in the single digits after another subzero morning.

There could be some lingering flurries on Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be even colder, with teens below zero in the morning, and afternoon highs only around zero.

Temperatures may remain below zero all weekend in eastern KELOLAND. Saturday morning will start for temperatures in the teens below zero, and a chance of light snow showers during the day. Afternoon highs will only be in the single digits below zero.

Sunday (Valentine’s Day) will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few more light snow showers. Morning temperatures will be near twenty degrees below zero in the morning, with afternoon highs again in the single digits below zero. There could be some more snow showers in SW South Dakota.

We have more snow showers in the forecast for Monday (President’s Day) and Tuesday of next week, on the edge of a warmer air mass that will come toward us from the west. While temperatures will remain below normal all week, there will be a gradual warming trend. By the weekend of February 20-21, we may even see temperatures near-normal – or perhaps even melt a little bit of our snow.