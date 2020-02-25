Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, February 25: Still expecting another warm weekend

The Black Hills region is buried in snowfall. Lead has picked up 20” (and it’s still snowing), Deadwood 17”, and downtown Rapid City – officially – 12.7”. Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s dominate western and northern South Dakota, while Sioux Falls had an injection of dry air from the NE that dissipated clouds to give SE KELOLAND significant sunshine and temps in the 30s.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies, and that plus a northerly breeze will allow temperatures to plummet. Southern KELOLAND will be in the teens in the south, while the snowpack will allow the NE to fall to the single digits. Rapid City will also be cold because of the suddenly thick snow cover.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with a light westerly breeze. Temperatures will be colder than normal East River, in the 20s to around 30 degrees, the coldest day of the week. Western South Dakota will see the low 30s.

Temperatures will start to recover on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and the upper 20s to mid 30s East River. Western South Dakota will have the upper 20s, and Ra[id City ha s a chance of light snow. Thursday night into early Friday morning we’ll have a chance of snow flurries – little or no accumulation – in central and eastern KELOLAND.

After that, Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy but warmer, in the mid to upper 30s East River, and the mid 40s West River.

Again – and this has been the case for most of the month – the warmest temperatures will arrive in time for the weekend. Saturday looks mostly sunny, with the mid 30s in snow covered areas to upper 40s on the bare ground East River, to around 50 in Rapid City. Clouds will increase on Sunday, but we expect to be much above-normal, in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

We’ll keep a slight chance of slight snow on Monday, mainly in the southern half of KELOLAND. But temperatures will remain mild, in the mid 30s in NE South Dakota, and the low to mid 40s in the rest of the area.

Temperatures will be near-normal for the middle part of next week, but then we expect more warming. In fact, the majority of the forecast models give us warmer than normal temperatures through at least the first ten days of March.