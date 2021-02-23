Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, February 23: More snowmelt before cooler weekend

It is another breezy but very warm day, and we are melting snow where snow cover remains. With that brisk westerly wind, afternoon temperatures have climbed through the 40s or 50s despite thicker clouds than yesterday. Western South Dakota has better sunshine, but strong NW winds have started to bring in colder air.

Tonight an area of low pressure will drift through NE South Dakota, so there could be some light rain or light snow showers. The rest of the region will be partly cloudy and breezy, as the winds switch the northwest. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

There will be a NW breeze on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, through still above-average in the low to mid 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine returns in a big way on Thursday, with a brisk westerly breeze that will turn to the southwest. Highs will reach the low 40s East River to the mid 40s in central South Dakota. Winds will be a bit stronger on Friday, but with partly cloudy skies the temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, close to ten degrees above average for late February.

Temperatures will cool back down for the weekend. On Saturday, highs will only be in the mid 30s to low 40s East River. There could be some snow showers in western South Dakota. The better chance of snowfall in eastern KELOLAND will be on Sunday. Temperatures will back down to normal or even a little below for the final day of February. Right now, some of the forecast models are putting out a few tenths of an inch of snowfall with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

There could be some lingering snow showers on Monday, the first day of March. Otherwise temperatures should rebound into the upper 30s to low 40s starting on Tuesday. Currently we’re showing highs in the 40s for rest of the first week of March, which is warmer than normal for that time of year.