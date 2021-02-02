Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, February 2: Fog/clouds through tomorrow, but warmer ahead of incoming cold front

It is another day of fog and low clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures remain stead in the 20s under the clouds, while Rapid City and the west are pushing through the 40s into the low 50s.

Tonight will again be cloudy and foggy in eastern and central South Dakota, while it will be partly cloudy in the west. There will be a southerly breeze – which may fight off some of the fog – as well as hold overnight lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with the upper 30s to low 40s East River and the low50s in the west. We’re still going with mostly cloudy skies, but it is possible we will see some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. If this happens, temperatures may jump higher than our forecast temperatures because the air will be very warm at cloud level. By tomorrow night, a strong cold front will come sweeping through western South Dakota, with strong NE winds that could produce some light snow, possibly mixed with light snow.

On Thursday, with the passage of the front coming through, there will be a strong northwest wind. We expect widespread light snow. The heavier snowfall will occur well to our east. We’re looking at an inch (or two) in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There could be travel problems due to strong NW winds picking up the light snow and blowing it around – especially east of I-29.

Behind that front, it will be partly to mostly sunny but colder starting on Friday, with the upper teens to low 20s East River, and a chance of inch-type snow in central and western South Dakota.

A reinforcing shot of cold are means the weekend looks cold, perhaps the coldest so far this season. Saturday will be near or below zero in the morning, and with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow flurries highs will only be in the single digits to around 10 East River, and the mid teens with light snow in the central and west. There will also be brisk NW winds, so wind child will be an issue.

Winds will die down on Super Bowl Sunday, but it will be even colder with a subzero morning. Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will only reach the single digits East River.

It looks like the cold air will be with us most of next week as well, with temperatures remaining below normal through Valentine’s Day – and maybe even longer.