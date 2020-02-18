Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, February 18: Colder day on Wednesday

Light snow has been falling along Highway 14 from west to east from a band of clouds that has slowly been drifting to the south. North of the band of clouds there is sunshine, but the temperatures have been colder, dropping through the teens. The entire KELOLAND region has a north breeze that is also helping to hold down temperatures.

Tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and there may be a few flurries along and south of I-90. There will be a light north breeze, and it will be a cold night. Lows will be in the single digits, and NE South Dakota will probably drop below zero.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs will only be in the single digits in NE South Dakota, to the teens in the central and south, with a light northerly breeze. Rapid City will be in the 20s.

The center of a cold air mass will drop through KELOLAND on Thursday, so it will be another subzero morning. During the day we will have a clear sky, and a south breeze will help our temperatures start to recover. We’ll be in the 20s Eat River to the 30s to low 40s in the west.

Friday will be mostly sunny and somewhat breezy and sharply warmer. Highs will be in the mid 30s in NE South Dakota to the 40s in the central and south. Rapid City should get into the low 50s.

The weekend continues to look great, with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 30s in NE South Dakota, the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and the SE, and near or even above 50 in western and central South Dakota.

Temperatures will remain much above normal on Monday, but then a cold front will move in from west to east. That cold front may produce rain or snow late in the day on Monday. Then some colder air will rush in with a good chance of snow and wind on Tuesday. It is still too early to project snowfall totals, but the forecast models are hinting at a few inches of snow along with temperatures that will drop us back around freezing.

Temperatures look to bounce back by the following weekend, and we should be back to, or even a little warmer than normal, by the time we begin the month of March.