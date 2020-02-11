Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, February 11: Blizzard-strength winds tomorrow

We have enjoyed a sunny day across KELOLAND, with temperatures near- or above-normal across the region, thanks to a southwest breeze. We’ll keep a southerly breeze tonight, which will keep temperatures on the mild side – until that well-advertised cold front drops down over us tomorrow.

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with a south breeze and lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow we will start mild, but then winds will wind around to the north during the day which will drive cold air down over us. During the daytime wind speeds will be out of the north at 20-40 mph, and higher gusts will be possible. Snowfall created by the incoming cold air will be light, under an inch. But significant blowing snow is likely – especially north of I-90 – due to winds picking up existing snowfall and blowing it around. Travel impacts are likely, especially in rural and open areas.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect in NE South Dakota tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Warning is posted for north central South Dakota for tomorrow afternoon through Thursday morning.

Behind the front, Thursday is going to be extremely cold. We’ll start with morning lows in the teens below zero in the morning. Despite sunshine, the temperatures may not get above zero all day East River. Fortunately the wind speeds will be gentle, lessening the wind chill effect. West River will be warmer, with highs in the teens to the 20s.

Friday, Valentine’s Day, will start cold with morning lows below zero. Then a brisk wind will combine with mostly sunny skies to warm us during the afternoon, to the mid 20s to low 30s East River, and the 40s in the west.

On Saturday we’ll have partly cloudy skies, and there may be a few snow flurries (no accumulation) in the morning. Afternoon highs will be near- or above-normal, int eh upper 20s to mid 30s East River, and the upper 30s to around 40 in the west. Sunday will also be partly cloudy, and we’ll be a few degrees warmer.

We’re eyeing a low pressure system that comes through KELOLAND Monday and Monday night, and it has the potential to give us some snowfall accumulations. Significant model differences still exist, so confidence is low. It does look like temperatures will remain on the mild side, warming above-normal – especially the second half of next week.