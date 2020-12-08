Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 8: One More Warm Day, then Cooler Into the Weekend

Despite cloud cover, much of the region was able to get in on a day that featured temperatures that are usually seen in the beginning of October rather than the 8th of December.

We have one more round of unseasonably warm temperatures on the way for your Wednesday, with a few records that may be challenged along the way.

In fact, much of the extended outlook remains above average by day and by night. Even though the more prominent warmth we’ve seen lately will be out the door by Thursday, highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens will still technically be above average for this time of year.

We’re also going to remain rather dry through the extended outlook. There is still that one chance for some snow in SE KELOLAND on Friday, but this will be heavily dependent on the final track of this system as well as whether everything phases together or not. Keep an eye out for updates as we go through the middle of the week.

Overnight lows tonight will trend in the low to mid 30s, which is a lot closer to our average high for this time of year. Skies will remain partly cloudy at times.

Highs on Wednesday climb into the upper 50s to low/mid 60s across much of KELOLAND on Wednesday, though we may escape this and hold in the low 50s to the northeast.

Thursday will be a day of transition on the thermometer. Our unseasonable warmth will be on the way out, with highs struggling to stay in the 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Beyond the small snow chance for SE KELOLAND on Friday, much of the day will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 30s.

We’ll try to warm up West River by Sunday into Monday, but we may only get back into the 40s. East River locales should stay in the 30s going into the early part of next week.