SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — This afternoon is quiet across much of KELOLAND. We have light winds and mild temperatures. For this afternoon we have 20s and 30s across northern South Dakota, and 30s and 40s farther south.

2 PM

Snow showers are possible tonight in northern KELOLAND. Along and north of Highway 10 we could see 1 to 3 inches of snow. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and low teens. Otherwise we will have partly cloudy skies tonight.

We will have plenty of sunshine for the day on Wednesday. High temperatures in the teens in northeast KELOLAND, 20s and 30s the farther south and west you go. Winds do remain on the lighter side as we go through the day.

The temperatures shifts on Thursday. We will have high temperatures in the 20s and 30s for the day. A majority of KELOLAND will see snow or a wintery mix on Thursday, and even into Friday morning. Southeast KELOLAND could see a couple inches of snow on Thursday.

The weekend will be quiet and seasonable in KELOLAND. The next system moves in for the start of the work week. We are still tracking the placement and amounts out of this system that is coming Monday and Tuesday, but this has the potential to give us several inches of snow.