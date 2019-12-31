Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 31: Mild for New Year’s Day

We’ve had a mostly sunny New Year’s Eve, though temperatures have been slightly cooler than normal, in the 20s to low 30s.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 10 East River, and the upper teens to mid 20s West River. There will only be a light SW breeze. There will be no weather issues for any New Year’s Eve festivities.

Due to a warm front that will move west to east across KELOLAND, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow (New Year’s Day). We’ll have a SW breeze – a warming breeze – so highs will be in the low 30s East River, to the upper 30s to mid 40s West River.

As a front comes through the area on Thursday, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies – but temperatures will be much above-normal. We’ll be in the mid 30s East River, to the upper 30s in central South Dakota. There could be a few flurries, mainly West River.

On Friday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies again, but we’ve added a few snow flurries or light snow showers. So far the amounts still look meager, well under an inch. Highs will be in mild in the low to mid 30s. Winds will increase during the day ahead of an incoming cold front that will cool us a bit for the weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s East River, to the mid to upper 40s in Rapid City. Sunday will be breezy but warmer, in the mid to upper 30s before another batch of cold air starts to come at us from the north.

Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with the 20s for highs East River. We’ve added in some low-end chances for light snowfall on Monday. Temperatures should moderate for the second half of next week.