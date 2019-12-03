Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 3: Dry until Sunday

Skies have been mostly sunny, and we’ve melted a lot of snow cover across KELOLAND, with above average temperatures, and there are more of those for tomorrow.

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy, with a westerly breeze dropping to 5-15 mph. Lows will be quite mild, in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day, and just as warm as today. We’ll reach the upper 30s East River, to the low 40s in the west. A westerly breeze will turn to the southwest, which will aid in more melting as the air will be dry.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 30s, with a gentle northerly breeze. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler, with the upper 20s in the northeast, and the 30s to near 40 in the south.

The weekend will be a few degrees warmer. It will be partly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, in the 30s to low 40s. Rapid City will warm to the mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s – coolest in the north – as another front comes through. We’ve included flurries in the forecast, mainly later in the day. There will be a better chance of snowfall on Monday, along with a brisk northerly breeze. At this point it looks like an “inch or two” type of system.

That will be followed by a shot of very cold air Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday could also be breezy, with morning lows in the single digits above- and below-zero. Afternoon highs will only be in the teens. Wednesday will be just as cold or colder.

Temperatures should start to rebound a bit for the second half of next week.