Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 29: Breezy and cooler tomorrow, slight warming for New Year’s

Snowfall has been widespread, and thickest over SE KELOLAND, where a few to several inches has fallen. Sioux Falls has already had 4″+, Huron has had 2″, and Rapid City a little over an inch. The heaviest band has been just SW of Sioux Falls. The snowfall has been accompanied by a southerly wind, though blowing snow has been held to a minimum. Temperatures under the cloudy skies have been near-normal, hovering in the 20s in most of KELOLAND.

Tonight the clouds will remain in eastern KELOLAND while the skies will clear in western South Dakota, where a trough of low pressure will cause a brisk NW wind. Lows will be in the teens.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy East River and mostly sunny in the west. With a westerly or northwesterly wind continuing, it will be a cooler day, in the 20s. The coolest temperatures will occur in the SE, where the fresh snow cover will be thickest.

We’ll be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday (New Year’s Eve), and a few degrees warmer. After a chilly morning in the single digits, we’ll have near-normal highs in the mid 20s East River and the mid 30s to low 40s in the west.

The weather will be quiet for the start of 2021. Friday (New Year’s Day) will be partly cloudy and a couple degrees above average, in the upper 20s to around 30 East River, and the mid 30s to low 40s in the west. Saturday and Sunday will both be partly cloudy and snow-free, with highs in the upper 20s in the east on Saturday, and the 30s and 40s in the west. Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend, in the low to mid 30s East River, while Rapid City will be around 50 degrees.

Next week will start very warm, with temperatures approaching ten degrees above normal, with partly cloudy skies and no snowfall. Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week, in the mid 30s East River and the mid 40s in the west. The second half of the week looks a little cooler, and the cooler air may produce some light snow. But there are no signs of any snowfall to rival what we’ve had today.