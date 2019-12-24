Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 24: Christmas drizzle and potential weekend snow

Skies have been cloudy and a bit foggy across KELOLAND today, and they’re likely to stay that way tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures have also been near- or above-normal for Christmas Eve, and the snowmelt is putting more moisture into the air.

Tonight will be cloudy and foggy across KELOLAND, with lows in the 20s and little or no wind. While fog will be widespread, it is mostly likely to be thickest in NE South Dakota and along Buffalo Ridge through SW Minnesota into NW Iowa.

Tomorrow will start foggy and cloudy for Christmas. The moist air may result in some light freezing drizzle and possibly flurries late in the day as temperatures cool. We still expect any precipitation to be very light. Tomorrow will again be above-normal, in the upper 20s to mid 30s with a very light northerly breeze.

Whatever late day snowfall we have tomorrow should wind down Thursday morning. We’re still looking at snowfall totals well under an inch – perhaps a little over an inch in Rapid City. Clouds should slowly break up Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will still be mild, in the upper 30s to low 30s East River, and the mid 30s in the west. A gentle westerly breeze will change to the northwest.

Friday looks partly to mostly sunny, and warmer in Sioux Falls and the SE, with upper 30s. The rest of KELOLAND will be a little cooler, in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

The weekend forecast has changed quite a bit today, with forecast models becoming more ominous with a winter storm looking more likely. The system should come up from the southwest on Friday night, perhaps starting as rain. Snow looks like it will be more widespread on Saturday into Sunday, though Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND (including NE Iowa and southern Minnesota) may get a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 20s to mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday. It is too early to talk about snowfall amounts because forecast models still have significant differences – but stay tuned over the next few days as the forecast evolves.

Behind that snow, we anticipate that temperatures will be colder for the last couple days of 2019. Righty now we would expect highs in the 20s both Monday and New Year’s Eve, though temperatures will certainly be impacted by any amounts of snowfall that occur over the weekend.