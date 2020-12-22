Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 22: Blizzard conditions with extreme winds tomorrow

It is very warm but very breezy across KELOLAND today, with what is our last really warm day of 2020. With partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures have reached unseasonably warm 50s and 60s, with the help of that brisk southerly wind.

Tonight a low pressure system and strong cold front will slide SE through KELOLAND with incredibly strong winds. After midnight, winds may gust over 40 mph in eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City could have gusts over 60 mph – which is the strength of a severe thunderstorm. Lows will remain mild, in the teens to mid 20s.

With the strong front, temperatures are going to be falling through the day tomorrow, through the 20s down into the teens during the afternoon. NW winds will be 30-50 mph in eastern KELOLAND, and over 60 mph in western KELOLAND. Damaging wind gusts are possible.

And then there’s the snow. Much of KELOLAND could see an inch or two. But forecast models keep pointing at higher snowfall totals – 2-3” – in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and even higher east of I-29. A Weather Advisory is posted for Sioux Falls, but don’t be confused by that. Snow will be wind driven by fierce winds, which means visibility will be incredibly poor in open areas, and with temperatures falling during the day there are likely to be slippery spots developing because of freezing of any wetness on the roadways. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for NE South Dakota along the Buffalo Ridge down into SW Minnesota. The closer you are to a wind turbine, the worse it will be. High Wind Warnings are in effect West River where snowfall amounts will be less.

Behind the system, Christmas Eve Thursday is going to be cold in eastern KELOLAND. Morning lows will be near or below zero. Afternoon highs, despite abundant sunshine, will only be in the teens. Western South Dakota will be much different, with temperatures in the low 40s.

Christmas Day, Friday, will be sunny as temperatures quickly warm back above-average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s in central and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City should get back to the low 50s.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and mild. Saturday looks warmest, in the mid 30s East River and the 40s West River. Sunday will be cooler, near-normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s across KELOLAND. Rapid City could get some light snowfall Sunday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler as another pool or cold air drops down from Canada. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s. Tuesday will be a couple degrees warmer, though an area of low pressure could bring some light snow to western and central South Dakota.

Forecast models have been trending cold for the final few days of the year. We anticipate we’ll be near or colder than normal in eastern KELOLAND through New Year’s Day. While there are hints of some light snowfall, we don’t anticipate any big snowstorms any time soon. The drought continues.