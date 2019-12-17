Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 17: Dry until Christmas

Skies have been mostly sunny across KELOLAND – with the exception of the NE corner of South Dakota, where there is a patch of passing clouds. Temperatures have been near or above-normal, the 20s East River to the low 40s in the west. What little breeze there is comes from the northwest.

There will be some cloud cover pasting through central and eastern KELOLAND overnight, and that might prevent a complete drop off in temperatures. We’re going with lows in the single digits East River to the teens in the west, where skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in Sioux Falls and the SE and mostly sunny for the rest of the region. We’ll warm a few degrees from today’s highs thanks to a southerly breeze. We’re looking for the mid 20s in NE SD to the mid 30s in Sioux Falls and the south. Rapid City will really warm, up to around 50 degrees.

We expect thicker cloud cover to hang over the region after a warm front passes through. Despite the clouds, temperatures will reach the mid 20s in the NE, the upper 30s in Sioux Falls and the south, and the 40s in Rapid City and the west.

A cold front will drop us back a few degrees on Friday, despite partly to mostly sunny sky cover.

The weekend also looks dry. Saturday will warm into the 30s to low 40s east River, and the low 50s in Rapid City. Clouds will be more abundant on Sunday, though Sioux Falls will shoot 15 degrees above-normal, into the mid 40s. Even NE SE will get into the 30s, while Rapid City gets into the 50s again.

A series of fronts will come through beginning on Monday, along with thicker clouds but no precipitation. Temperatures will still be mild.

We’re delayed our chances of snowfall for next week. It now appears that Christmas Eve (Tuesday) will be mostly cloudy but snow free – with the exception of Rapid City and the west, where afternoon flurries possible.

We’re still looking at the potential for snowfall on Christmas Day. Right now it looks like an inch or two type event, but stay tuned for any changes. It appears temperatures will remain above normal for a few days after Christmas before we cool back down.