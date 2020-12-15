Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 15: Slow warming the rest of the week

Rapid City picked up a couple inches of snowfall overnight, but the snowfall that came to SE KELOLAND this morning into early afternoon was very light, mostly trace to a few tenths for amounts. Otherwise, cloudy skies have kept it chilly in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Limited sunshine has punched through cloud cover in northern and western South Dakota, but nobody is very warm. Daytime temperatures have only been in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with lows again dipping down into the teens despite a light south breeze.

We expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, but that combined with a gentle south breeze will warm us into the low to mid 30s East River. Western South Dakota will have a westerly breeze, and that will help temperatures surge into the mid 40s.

The warming trend will continue on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies pushing the temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s, which is more than ten degrees above normal. We’ll get to the upper 40s in Rapid City.

Another front will drop down on us on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild, in the upper 30s to low 40s. With the incoming front there could be some snow flurries, but a lack of moisture will prevent any real snowfall amounts.

An area of high pressure following the front should give us widespread sunshine on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s East River to the upper 40s to low 50s West River. A bigger surge of warm air means Sunday will be extremely warm across KELOLAND, with the mid 40s East River (close to 20 degrees above average) to the low 50s West River.

Monday will also be very warm, in the upper 40s, ahead of another approaching cold front. That front will cool things down for Christmas week. Right now it looks like the best chance of snowfall will be on Tuesday the 22nd or Wednesday the 23rd, although the forecast models keep accumulations to around an inch at this point – but stay tuned for any changes about amounts given the accuracy of forecast amounts a week out.

Confidence is higher in the temperatures forecast, which brings KELOLAND back to the upper 20s to low 30s for daytime highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.