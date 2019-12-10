Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 10: One more real cold day

Skies are sunny in eastern KELOLAND, but it is cold. Afternoon temperatures have only been in the single digits. Western South Dakota is warmer, but also a broad area of cloud cover is moving NW to SE toward Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Tonight an area of light snowfall will move through central and SE KELOLAND, causing a few flurries or a few tenths of an inch of snowfall. Overnight lows will be near or below-zero in eastern KELOLAND. If the clouds break up in NE South Dakota – which is expected – temperatures will drop into the teens below-zero by morning.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and only a little warmer. There could also be a few flurries (no accumulation) in central and northern KELOLAND. Highs will be in the single digits in NE South Dakota, to the teens in the south, and the 20s in the west.

Flurries or very light snow (under an inch) will be possible on Thursday in eastern KELOLAND as some warmer air comes into the region. Highs will reach the teens in the northeast to the 20s in southern and western KELOLAND, with little or no breeze.

Friday looks like the warmest day in eastern KELOLAND, with widespread 30s, though clouds will also increase ahead of the next system coming through. There could also be a few flurries.

Saturday will be breezy, and there could be some flurries or light snow showers as another shot of cold air comes into the region. Saturday’s highs will be in the teens in the east to the 20s in the west.

Sunday morning will be cold, near- or below-zero. NE South Dakota is probably going to be in the teens below-zero. Highs will only be in the single digits in the NE, and around 20 in Sioux Falls and the south. There could be some light snow in central and western South Dakota.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, but still colder than normal. Highs will be in the teens in the north and 20s in the south. Rapid City will warm into the 40s, as warmer air gets ready to come back into the region.

The second half of next week will be warmer, the 20s in the north and the 30s in Sioux Falls and SE. And the long range outlook is similar. Right now we expect warmer than normal 30s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND through Christmas Eve, if not the entire remainder of the month.