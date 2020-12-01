Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 1: Warm and dry start to December

The run of warm, dry weather continues. This morning was cool, but when the sun came up we warmed up fairly quickly, aided by a south breeze. Skies aren’t as blue as yesterday, because a band of cloud cover associated with a weak cold front that is moving west to east through KELOLAND. Despite the front, temperatures have reached a few degrees above normal for the first day of December.

Tonight we expect mostly cloudy skies, which will prevent temperatures from bottoming out. There could be some snow flurries in western and central South Dakota, but no accumulations are expected. On the back side of the front, NW winds will be brisk in Rapid City and western South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a northerly breeze. Because of the snow-free ground, temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal. There could be a few lingering flurries in western and central South Dakota. But again, we expect no accumulations.

Northwest breezes will continue on Thursday, which will be will be partly cloudy in the east and mostly sunny in the west. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above average, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The air will warm up for the weekend, and skies will be partly to mostly sunny as well. Friday we’ll be in the mid 40s in the east and a little warmer in the west. Saturday will bring the low 40s East River to the upper 40s West River. A weak back door cold front means Sunday will be just a little cooler, in the low 40s East River to the upper 40s in the west.

Incoming warm air will give us a very warm start to next week, about ten degrees above normal. It still appears we’ll have no rain or snowfall until at least the second weekend of December (December 11-13). Forecast models also want to bring our temperatures back to normal for that weekend as well. Until then, enjoy unseasonably warm and quiet December weather.