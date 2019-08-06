Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 6

With abundant sunshine, temperatures have risen into the 80s. It is even hotter, in the 90s, in central South Dakota – where moist air is also pooling. Because of this, and energy coming in from the northwest, there is an Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms along both sides of the James River this afternoon and tonight. Sioux Falls is rated a slight risk for severe weather.

Whatever storms that move through the James River Valley this evening should continue to progress toward I-29 and to the east during the overnight hours. They may still be in the strong side as they approach I-29 around midnight or after. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with a light north breeze and cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There will again be a chance for late day thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota, with a marginal risk for any of those to turn severe.

Thursday will again be mostly sunny, as cooler air drops down from the north. Temperatures will be below-normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a light NE breeze. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible around the Black Hills.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal for the weekend. Friday we’ll be in the low 80s, with late-day thunderstorms possible that should linger into Saturday morning East River. Sunday will be a little warmer, with thunderstorms – mostly in central and western South Dakota.

We’ll keep thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday as a reinforcing shot of cool air comes down upon us. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s both days.

It looks like temperatures will remain a couple degrees on the cool side of normal for most of next week as well.