Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 4: Stormy tonight and tomorrow, but hot and humid this weekend

Skies have again been mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND, though thicker clouds are coming in from the west along with a low pressure system and front that is going to be increasing thunderstorm chances in western and central South Dakota, with a marginal risk (low end risk) of severe weather. Temperatures have been creeping up through the 70s with a southerly breeze bringing warmer air into the region.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern KELOLAND, with a marginal risk (low end risk) of stronger storms. Mostly we expect garden-variety thundershowers with rainfall amounts of ¼ to ¾”. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll have chances for more showers and thundershowers in eastern KELOLAND, the first shot being in the morning, and the second during the afternoon as high temperatures top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Severe storms are not expected. Western and central South Dakota will be a little warmer, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

There could be lingering thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND Thursday morning, but the majority of the day will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND. There will be a light SE breeze that will warm us near-normal, the mid 80s in eastern KELOLAND while we get up around 90 in the west.

Heat and humidity begin to stream back into KELOLAND on Friday. It could be a little breezy as a warm front approaches. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the low to mid 90s in the central and west.

The weekend will be hot, a little humid, and at times stormy. Current model timing still brings a wave of thunderstorms into eastern KELOLAND Saturday morning, and then again Sunday afternoon. Saturday’s highs are expected around 90 degrees, and Sunday should be a degree or two hotter with those late-day thunderstorm chances.

A cold front will move through KELOLAND Sunday night, followed by slightly cooler and drier air starting on Monday. But then it appears temperatures will jump right back up starting on Tuesday, with a warmer than normal period of weather next week.

In fact, a look at one of the climate models suggest it will be hot all of next week and beyond, with temperatures much above normal for the first half of August.