Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 3: Warming continues toward 90s for the weekend

As expected, the smoke has thinned out a bit across KELOLAND. Winds are light, humidity is low. All in all, a pleasant late summer day. Temperatures have risen into the 80s East River, with some low 90s in the west.

2 PM

Tonight will be partly cloudy – except for the western edge of South Dakota, where an approaching low pressure system could produce some light showers or weak thundershowers after dark. Otherwise, lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a light south breeze.

Tomorrow will see a significant increase in clouds as low pressure moves from west to east. There could be some showers produced, but again they’ll be on the light side, in the hundredths or perhaps a couple tenths of an inch. With the thicker cloud cover, a south wind will still push us to the mid to upper 80s. If Sioux Falls is going to get any showers, it would most likely be tomorrow night, and again amounts would be light.

There could be some sprinkles or light showers lingering into Thursday. Otherwise we’ll have a partly cloudy sky East River with the upper 80s to low 90s. Western South Dakota will be in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny sky.

The warming continues on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching around 90 East River and the low to mid 90s in the west. Rapid City could get an isolated thundershower.

On to the weekend: We’ll have a chance for rainfall on Saturday, which will remain hot with highs a few degrees either side of 90. Rainfall looks fairly limited, with a few tenths of an inch showing up at this point. Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny and hotter, with the low to mid 90s. Rapid City and the west will have a chance for some isolated showers.

We’ll keep low to mid 90s in the forecast for Monday. Thunderstorms chances will begin on Tuesday as we start to bring in some no-as-hot temperatures. After that, temperatures look like they’ll drop back a few degrees toward normal for early August, continuing through the following weekend (August 13-14).