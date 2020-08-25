Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 25: Not at hot tomorrow, but still in the 90s

There is still a lot of smoke from western wildfires in the air, especially in western South Dakota. Nevertheless, a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of KELOLAND through sunset. There is not a whole lot of humidity in the air, but a southerly breeze and sunshine have combined to push temperatures into the mid to upper 90s, with a few hundred degree readings expected in central South Dakota today. For all but Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, today is probably the peak of the ongoing heat wave.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, though there may be a few thundershowers in Aberdeen and Rapid City, mainly areas along and east of the James River. They are not expected to be strong – however, sinking air as those storms dissipate may cause some locally strong wind gusts.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have a SW breeze , which will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 90s. Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City (northern and western KELOLAND) will have a northeasterly breeze, so temperatures will only be in the low to mid 90s – not as warm as today’s readings. There will also be a chance of thundershowers in those areas.

Thursday will start mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s, warmest in the southern half of South Dakota. But then thunderstorms will begin in western and northern South Dakota during the afternoon hours, and then drop down across Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND Thursday night-Friday morning. The Storm Prediction center has already rated much of KELOLAND a slight risk of severe weather in the form of large hail and damaging winds. We could also see some half-inch plus rainfall amounts out of those storms, with the best chance of heavier rain in the northern half of KELOLAND.

After the thunderstorms end Friday morning – and after some of us receive some beneficial rainfall – cooler temperatures will prevail. Highs will fall back into the 80s for daytime highs.

The weekend will start with a mostly sunny, pleasant day on Saturday. Highs will fall back to normal, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a light chance of thunderstorms in Rapid City and the Black Hills. Sunday will be breezy and slightly warmer, with the low 80s East River, to the upper 80s in the west. With another cold front moving in from the west, we’ll have scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon through Monday, with a fairly widespread rainfall expected. Monday’s highs, with continuing chances of rain, will only be in the 70s for most of us.

Tuesday, the first day of September, looks even cooler with highs in the low 70s – below-normal. And it looks like cool air will hang around. Data suggests we’ll be at- or below-normal for temperatures for the entire first week of September through the first couple days of the following week.