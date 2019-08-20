Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 20

It has been another warm and humid day in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with temperatures in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Northern and western South Dakota has been cooler (upper 70s to mid 80s) with less humidity thanks to a northerly wind. There have been a few spotty showers along with the cold front that is sweeping through KELOLAND.

Tonight we could see some more spotty showers. A light NE breeze will take the humidity out of the air, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND, with a light NE breeze. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Cool, dry air will remain in place on Thursday, with a gentle easterly breeze. Highs will be a little below normal, in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cool front will move west to east across KELOLAND on Friday. Sioux Falls should be ahead of the front, with a partly cloudy sky. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the north and west.

The best chance of weekend rain will be on Saturday, with thunderstorms possible – mainly during the afternoon through nighttime hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. There are hints that pockets of heavy rain will be possible. Chances of rain will be limited on Sunday, and mainly in the morning, with Sunday highs again in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

We’ll get another shot of cooler air next Monday, and then a secondary shot of even cooler air the middle of next week, which is expected to drop our temperatures five to ten degrees below normal for the second half of next week. Temperatures look to remain below normal through the final weekend of August.