Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 18: A little warmer rest of week and weekend

We had some early morning thundershowers in central South Dakota which dissipated as the clouds dropped SE into Nebraska, leaving behind partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures have again warmed to above-average values, the 80s East River to the 90s in the west.

Tonight we could see some thundershowers in eastern KELOLAND, though they should not be very strong. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and even warmer than today. With a southerly breeze, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be in the mid 80s, while the 90s will dominate northern and western KELOLAND.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and still hotter. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will get to the upper 80s, while there will again be 90s in the north and west. Thunderstorms are possible in western South Dakota late in the day, and there is a marginal risk of severe storms in the form of winds and hail.

Friday will bring thunderstorm chances to central and eastern KELOLAND. At the moment it looks like they will be moisture starved, and do little to alleviate our dry conditions. Temperatures will remain hotter than normal, in the upper 80s to mid 90s across KELOLAND.

The weekend looks mostly sunny, dry, and hot. We expect upper 80s to around 90 in eastern KELOLAND both Saturday and Sunday. Central and western KELOLAND is likely to see the low to mid 90s with that abundant sunshine.

We’ve added some low-end thunderstorm chances early next week. But temperature will remain warmer than normal, in the upper 80s East River to the low 70 in the west.

As we’ve been saying, temperatures look like they’ll be warmer than normal in eastern KELOLAND every day through the end of August.