Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 13

Skies have been partly cloudy in the north and mostly sunny in the south. Temperatures have been below normal, in the 60s under the clouds and the upper 70s where there is sunshine. Brisk NW winds have helped hold down the temperatures, by bringing in cool air.

Tonight skies should be mostly clear, with the exception being southwestern South Dakota where there could be some isolated thunderstorms. Northerly breezes should be less than 10 mph.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with much less wind than today. In fact, the northerly breeze should be under 10 mph. But it will also be a couple degrees cooler, with highs only in the mid 70s.

Thursday will bring our best chance of thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a marginal risk of any of those storms turning severe.

Thunderstorms could last into Friday in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. After the rain ends on Friday, highs will get into the upper 70s to low 80s.

The weekend looks good, mostly rain-free – although a couple isolated thunderstorms will be possible. The weekend temperatures will also be a little warmer across KELOLAND – in the low to mid 80s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Showers or thundershowers could return to the area starting on Monday. Temperatures should remain near-normal for the first half of the week before dropping back below normal by the end of next week.