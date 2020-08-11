Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 11: Thunderstorms increasing overnight, with more possible tomorrow

Skies are sunny except for a cluster of clouds moving through central South Dakota with some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are near-normal, mostly in the 80s.

Tonight we’ll see showers and thunderstorms moving out of central South Dakota to the east. A cluster of storms is expected to form, bringing a risk of severe weather through the area overnight, mainly after dark. The area has been upgraded to a slight risk of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center. There could also be some pockets of heavy rainfall. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow we will start with leftover thunderstorms in the morning, and then storms may redevelop during the evening. Highs will warm to the upper 80s East River to the mid 90s in the west, with increasing humidity thanks to a south breeze. Rapid City and western South Dakota will remain dry.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the upper 80s East River to the mid 90s in central South Dakota. There will be more shower and thundershower potential, with a slight risk of severe storms in the NE corner of South Dakota. Storms may produce heavy rainfall east of I-29. Rapid City will remain sunny, hot and dry.

Friday will bring more thunderstorms East River, while it will be mostly dry and hot in the west. Temperatures will remain above-normal, in the 80s, with humid air in place.

A cold front will move down through the area Saturday morning, bringing some thunderstorm chances with it for central and eastern KELOLAND (western SD remaining dry). Sioux Falls is projected to get scattered afternoon rainfall. Behind the front, Saturday will also be cooler and less humid. High will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and even cooler, a few degrees either side of 80. Temperatures will warm a couple degrees with abundant sunshine on Monday.

Long range forecast models warm us a few degrees for the middle next week through the following weekend (August 22-23).