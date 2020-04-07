Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, April 7: Sharply cooler starting tomorrow

Skies are mostly sunny, and temperatures are very warm across KELOLAND. With a gentle northwest breeze, everyone is warmer than normal for April 7. Temperatures have risen into the 60s in the north and the 70s south of I-90. Big changes come in overnight.

A cold front will drop down from the north tonight, with a few showers possible north of I-90 – but they will be light. Low temperatures will be mild, in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tomorrow we’ll have some light morning rain showers in southern KELOLAND, and then strong NW winds will put the clouds out of here. Temperatures will drop back to normal, in the upper 40s to low 50s. NW winds will average 15-30 mph, stronger in places.

We’ll be behind the front on Thursday, so it will be mostly sunny and breezy, and temperatures will be even colder, with highs in the 40s.

Clouds will increase on Friday, ahead of the next system coming into the central US. Temperatures will improve a little, to the upper 40s East River to the 50s West River.

The weekend looks wet. On Saturday we’ll have widespread rainfall, mixing with snow during the colder parts of the day West River. Temperatures will be in the 50s in central and NE KELOLAND, while Rapid City will be in the low 40s.

We have more rain in the forecast for eastern KELOLAND on Sunday, though the rain will mix with some snow during the morning hours. It doesn’t look like much – it should be more rain than snow, with the exception of Rapid City and SW South Dakota. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will remain cool on Monday and Tuesday, with chilly afternoon highs in the upper 30s, which is more than ten degrees below normal.

Cold air will remain in KELOLAND for several days. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal through the third weekend of April (the 18th and 19th) at least.