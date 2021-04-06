Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, April 6: Cloudy and rainy and breezy through Thursday

Clouds dominate the skies over all but the SE part of KELOLAND, which has enjoyed a few breaks in a dry region of the low pressure system that is crossing through Nebraska.

Temperatures are close to 30 degrees colder than yesterday.

2 PM

Rain showers are expected to increase in aerial coverage, with thunderstorms possible in SE KELOLAND during the evening hours. There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and adjoining areas – like yesterday, probably along the lines of 1” hail and 60 mph winds.

A Winter Storm Warning continues in the Black Hills, with lesser amounts of snowfall in Rapid City and the plains.

Overnight we’ll have the showers and thunderstorms becoming widespread in the south and east, but heaviest in the SE part of KELOLAND. It will be another breezy night, with a brisk north or northeasterly wind. That will keep the air stirred up, so lows will mainly be in the 30s – a little warmer where the rain is falling.

We’ll keep clouds and rain in the forecast tomorrow, which will also be another breezy day with a northerly wind. The most likely area for continued rainfall is Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. It will be near-normal temperature-wise, in the low to mid 50s.

Another shot of rain comes our way on Thursday, which will be breezy again. As the storm system spins away we’ll see rainfall diminish from the west as the day goes along, with temperatures in the mid 50s with the rainfall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Highs will be a few degrees warmer in western South Dakota, in the low to mid 60s.

How much rainfall are we expecting over the next couple days? A combination of models gives Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND 1-1/2 to as much as 2-1/2” of beneficial rainfall by Friday morning. While Sioux Falls is an inch wetter than normal for this time of year, we have no snow cover so the moisture will be very helpful as planting season approaches.

Friday will also be a windy day, but we’ll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s in the east. We have a few rain or snow showers forecast for western KELOLAND as a weak cold front drops Rapid City back to around 50 degrees.

The weekend looks nicer. We’ll go with mostly sunny skies on Saturday as temperatures warm back above-average, in the low 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs remaining in the low 60s. There could be a few light showers in the north.

Monday will be breezy and cooler as another cold front comes in. Highs will fall back to the low to mid 50s, near-normal for mid-April. We’ll actually be cooler than normal for the middle part of next week, Tuesday and Wednesday, before a warming trend for the second half of next week. Right now there are no signs of any big rain or snow next week.