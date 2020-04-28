Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, April 28: Breezy, cool Wednesday but warmer Thursday and Friday

Afternoon rain showers with a little bit of lightning have been moving west to east through KELOLAND. So far, rainfall amounts have been fairly light, a few tenths of an inch. A few places in north central and NE South Dakota have had close to half an inch. Brisk NW winds (Rapid City had a 58 mph gust) have combined with clouds to hold temperatures in the 50s to mid 60s.

Spotty showers (perhaps with a little lightning) will continue to move through eastern KELOLAND overnight. There could be some stronger thunderstorms from Yankton east into NW Iowa. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s with a NW breeze. Winds will be stronger in western South Dakota.

The system will move east of KELOLAND tomorrow but there will be a north wind behind it, so Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool… with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be strongest east of the James River.

Temperatures will begin to rebound on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with the low 70s East River to the low 80s in the west. Friday (May 1) will also be mostly sunny, with a brisk warming wind pushing temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s across KELOLAND.

The weekend looks fairly warm, though there could be some rain showers both days. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s, and Sunday will be a little cooler in the upper 60s.

Some heavier rainfall (over a half inch) will be possible on Monday into Tuesday morning, along with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be even cooler, in the mid to upper 50s – which is five to ten degrees colder than normal for early May.

The rest of week continues to cooler than normal across KELOLAND, with highs generally in the upper 50s to low 60s East River. And it still looks like the cooler than normal air will remain over us into the start of the following weekend (May 9-10).