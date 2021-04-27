Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, April 27: Still expecting a late-week warmup

With a very slow moving warm front to our south, we’ve had some daytime fog. There have been some thundershowers in SE KELOLAND, but they’ve been pretty wimpy. The chances for hail the rest of today have dropped dramatically – with the possible exception of northwest Iowa. With abundant cloud cover, and some light rain showers, temperatures have struggled to get out of the 40s and 50s.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll keep rain showers in the forecast for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with partly cloudy skies to the north and west. With a light northerly breeze, lows will be in 40s under the cloud cover and 30s where the clouds have broken up.

Tomorrow we’ll have a few lingering showers in the morning in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, then skies will become partly cloudy for the afternoon across the region. With a north breeze continuing to blow, temperatures will be near-normal in the low to mid 60s.

Winds will pick up speed from the north on Thursday, so despite mostly sunny skies we’ll still be in the low to mid 60s for highs across KELOLAND.

Friday will be a little warmer, with partly to mostly sunny skies. We’ll have the low 70s East River and the low 80s West River.

The weekend will start very warm on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy sky for the first day of May. A warm front will sweep in from the west on Sunday, and it may produce some showers as it does so. There looks to be a better chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures dropping a few degrees below normal for the middle of next week.

It still looks like another surge of warmer air is heading our way for the second half of next week, with highs bouncing back to the low 70s. What could become worrisome is that – other than perhaps Monday and Tuesday – we don’t see much in the way of significant rainfall for the next couple of weeks.