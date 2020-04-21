Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, April 21: Warm again tomorrow, cooler weekend

We’ve enjoyed a sunny sky across KELOLAND today. Temperatures have ranged from the 60s East River to the 70s in the west. A few afternoon cumulus clouds have popped up in central South Dakota. Gone is the strong NW wind we had yesterday, replaced by a southerly breeze that has helped us to warm up.

Skies will be clear tonight, with a light SW breeze holding temperatures in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny and warm day. Temperatures should be about ten degrees above-average, in the low to mid 70s, with a NW wind 10-20 mph. Rapid City will be a few degrees cooler.

Clouds will thicken on Thursday, and there could be some light rain showers from the afternoon hours on as an area of low pressure and cold front moves through SE KELOLAND. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s to around 70. There may even be a little lightning, though organized thunderstorms don’t look very likely at this point.

Our best chances for rain will be on Friday and Saturday, when clouds will be most abundant. But rainfall totals over those two days look moderate, perhaps a few tenths to around half an inch. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be near normal both days, in the low 60s.

Sunday looks like a dry day, with partly cloudy skies and near-normal highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday will be a little warmer, with more clouds, and temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Our next shot at rain looks like Tuesday, which will be breeze with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Looking at the extended range models, it appears temperatures will remain above-normal through the first weekend of May. There are no signs of any snowfall.