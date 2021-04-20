Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, April 20: A little warmer for the weekend – but showers possible, too

A low pressure system is moving through northern South Dakota, and it could spark more light rain/snow showers today – or even some sleet. But whatever comes out of the clouds will be very light. Temperatures remain much below-normal, in the 30s and 40s, with a northwest breeze continuing to blow.

2 PM

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with freezing temperatures in the low 20s. Gardeners beware. The northerly wind will drop under 10 mph. There could be a few snow flurries in eastern KELOLAND, with no accumulation.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, and we could again squeeze out a few snowflakes because it will be chilly. High temperatures will remain below normal, in the mid 40s to low 50s, with a northwest breeze.

We expect abundant sunshine on Thursday. We’ll call it a mostly sunny day, though clouds may be more numerous during the afternoon. With brisk southwest breeze, we’ll warm sharply, back to the upper 50s to low 60s – close to normal.

Friday will be about the same temperature-wise, but there could be some rain showers as another cold front moves west to east. Western South Dakota will be cooler with stronger winds that will surge in behind the front.

As far as the weekend, Saturday looks partly to mostly sunny under the domination of a high pressure center, with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A front to the west could produce some light rain or snow showers on Sunday, which will also be breezy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be another in-between day. We’re watching a low pressure system will slide through Nebraska, pushing some moisture with rain into southern South Dakota, and lesser amounts in northern South Dakota. There appears to be some energy available with this system, so we believe it will be windy, and we’ve had to include some thunderstorms in the forecast.

Behind that system it looks like more cold air will drop down into KELOLAND, so temperatures will likely be cooler than normal through the final few days of April.